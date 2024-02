The families of the missing boaters are upset that the search for the four men lost in the gulf has been called off.

According to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the boaters went missing over the weekend in Venice.

The boaters were identified as Angel Hernandez Munoz, 38, of North Port; Ruben Mora Sr., 54, of Port Charlotte; Julio Cesar Cordero Briones, 37, of North Port; and Vargas Parra, 35, of North Port.

Angélica Muñoz-Hernandez is the mother of Angel Hernandez and mother-in-law of Alfonzo Vargas-Parra.

“The entire family is devastated cause it’s two of our loved ones,” said Muñoz-Hernandez at a press conference Tuesday. “We ask everyone that has the possibility to keep helping us to find our loved ones. They’re human beings; they’re not animals to just forget and say we didn’t find them in one or two days.”

Angel’s stepdaughter, Danna Corona, is also frustrated and says calling off the search is unacceptable. Angel Hernandez-Munoz Angel and his wife Angel and his wife Alfonso Vargas-Parra Alfonso Vargas-Parra

“They’re very experienced boaters. They’ve done this plenty of times,” said Corona. “It’s not their first time. We just don’t know how this could have happened.”

The U.S. Coast Guard has said they will still keep an eye out during regular day activities, but for now, it’s up to recreational boaters to continue the search.

The Coast Guard stopped looking for the missing boaters Monday after 8 p.m., though the search could begin again if new evidence surfaces.

“We ask for your help, everyone, to help us and familiarize with our pain, suffering and distress and help to find our loved ones,” said Muñoz-Hernandez. “I know that’s not easy, but with your help, together we can find them.”

Crews searched for 60 hours and covered approximately 10,345 square nautical miles.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the four men, you can contact the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg command center at 866-881-1392.