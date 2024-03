A drunk driver is on the run and a mother is reliving the darkest days of her life, and fears she will never get justice for her two daughters and husband.

In Jan. 2021, Enedino Galindo was backing out of a driveway on State Road 80 in Hendry County with his two teenage daughters in the car.

The Florida Highway Patrol says Anne Lang slammed into them while going more than 100 miles per hour.

Her blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit. Only one of the young girls survived the crash, but she later died at the hospital.

Lang was arrested for the crime three years ago, but she managed to bond out of jail.

Then, just a few days ago, Crime Stoppers posted that she was missing and on the run, avoiding her DUI manslaughter trial. MISSING WOMAN WANTED ON DUI MANSLAUGHTER CHARGES

Have you seen Anne Lang? She’s been missing since 3/15 & is now wanted in Hendry for failure to show up for trial. Send us your tips to 1-800-780-TIPS or https://t.co/zp4fGKE678 Your tip could = a cash reward! pic.twitter.com/qE3SZcGexR — SWFL Crime Stoppers (@SWFLCrime8477) March 20, 2024

However, Lang has been spotted in Fort Myers.

The wait for justice has felt like an eternity for the Galindo family.

“It doesn’t get any easier,” said Anastasia Galindo, Enedino’s daughter.

Anastasia lost her father, Enedino, in the crash on State Road 80 back in January 2021, along with her younger sisters Keanna and Aryanna.

“This year would have been their year coming up in May… would have been their graduation,” said Diego Reyna, Enedino’s brother.

The girls would have been 17 and 18 years old. Enedino would have celebrated turning 45 on Saturday.

“They were teenagers. They never got to go to prom. They never got to have children. She wiped their legacy out by the actions that she chose,” said Rhonda Relay, Enedino’s sister-in-law.

The family is talking about Ane Lang. Investigators say she chose to drive drunk and was flying down State Road 80 when she caused the wreck, causing tons of damage and three deaths.

And when it came time to face the music, she chose to run.

“Just bring her to justice. That’s it. That’s all we want… is justice,” said Diego.

The family is begging for your help, both Crime Stoppers and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office have social media posts up with pictures and information about Anne Lang.

Sharing that information doesn’t cost anything, and it could help catch Lang, which would be a step closer to healing.

“Just to let my dad and my sisters rest… it’s time,” said Anastasia.

Lang was last seen across the street form the Bell Towers Shops, not far from Daniels Parkway and US-41. It’s unclear if she was living there or visiting someone.

Call 1-800-780-8477 to submit a tip over the phone.

Click here to submit a tip online.