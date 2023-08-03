Great Wolf Lodge one step closer to opening in Collier County

Collier County’s Great Wolf Lodge placed a milestone building piece Wednesday on the $250 million resort and indoor water park during a topping-off ceremony. The East Naples resort is projected to generate $5 billion in spending in the region and $150 million in tax revenue for the county over 30 years following its expected Oct. 1, 2024, opening.

Suffolk Construction has installed 1,200 tons of steel during 200,000 hours of labor by hundreds of workers and is on track for an on-time project completion.

“This opportunity means an incredible amount as far as all the dedication, hard work and time that the ladies and gentlemen who have participated in the actual physical constructions project have achieved,” Suffolk Chief Operating Officer Ben Wilson said. “I mean, frankly, we could not be prouder.”

