Four cats are dead after a fire broke out in the garage of a home in Lehigh Acres.

The residents of the home on Caywood Circle were able to scramble out of the house in time after hearing strange popping sounds late Sunday night. The couple’s four cats, unfortunately, succumbed to smoke inhalation.

According to the Lehigh Acres Fire Control and Rescue District, the fire was caused by an electrical system failure. Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained within the garage.