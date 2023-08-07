Missing and endangered 73-year-old man found safe by Lee County deputies

Missing man Francis Ryan. Photo Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have found a previously missing and endangered 73-year-old man from Fort Myers.

Lee County sheriff’s using canine search for missing man. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

Francis Ryan was last seen at his home on Sugarmill Springs Drive early Monday morning, and he was found just after 10 a.m.

LCSO described Ryan as a white man with white hair and a white mustache. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Sheriff operating a drone for missing man search. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

LCSO had deployed drones, a K-9 unit and its aviation unit to search for the missing man.

If you have any information regarding any missing persons, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.