Missing and endangered 73-year-old man found safe by Lee County deputies

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office have found a previously missing and endangered 73-year-old man from Fort Myers.
Francis Ryan was last seen at his home on Sugarmill Springs Drive early Monday morning, and he was found just after 10 a.m.
LCSO described Ryan as a white man with white hair and a white mustache. Deputies said he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.
LCSO had deployed drones, a K-9 unit and its aviation unit to search for the missing man.
If you have any information regarding any missing persons, contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.