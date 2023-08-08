Charlotte County Public Schools addresses extreme heat wave

FILE: Logo of Charlotte County Public Schools. Credit: WINK News/FILE)

Charlotte County Public Schools sent out a statement regarding their efforts against the extreme heat wave.

All school buses are equipped with air conditioning for students’ arrival and dismissal, according to CCPS. School chillers, which also provide air conditioning, are monitored by the District Maintenance and Operation Department. The chillers will ensure school classrooms and gathering areas are at comfortable temperatures.

CCPS said, “All of our local high schools follow heat stress index protocols outlined by the Florida High School Athletic Association and monitored by Athletic Trainers.”

If the heat index reaches a certain threshold, athletics will be put on hold. Athletics will continue when the heat stress index reaches appropriate levels.