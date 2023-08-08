Lighthouse Cafe of Sanibel plans to reopen at new location on island

For more than a half century, Lighthouse Cafe of Sanibel had been in the same island shopping center. All of that changed last year with the landfall and devastation of Hurricane Ian.

Between then and Aug. 1, restaurant owner Dan Billheimer had been putting the pieces of his life back together. He and his wife lost their home, their cars and his business, but last week, he finally saw the metaphorical light at the end of the tunnel. He signed a lease for a new location.

When Lighthouse Cafe returns—he hopes by Dec. 1 or Jan. 1, 2024 at the latest—it will not be at 362 Periwinkle Way, the original location that had been open since 1956. Instead, it will be at 1020 Periwinkle Way in a building that previously had been Sanibel Fresh and Bennett’s Fresh Roast.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.