Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman resigns from Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce

A picture showing Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman. (CREDIT: LEE COUNTY)

Brian Hamman, who for more than a year had been both a Lee County Commissioner and president of the Greater Fort Myers Chamber of Commerce, resigned Monday from the chamber position.

In resigning, Hamman said in a news release he needed to spend more time with his family and help see his father through a serious illness while continuing to serve in his role as an elected commissioner.

Hamman’s departure may put to rest the controversy over his ability to serve both the citizens of Lee County and the business interests of the chamber.

“This has been a difficult decision as I’ve valued the relationships that have been built with our members, our supportive board of directors and our hardworking chamber team,” Hamman said in the release. “Serving as president and CEO of the Chamber has been a blessing in my life, and I’m proud of all that we’ve accomplished in the past year. I know that the chamber will continue to thrive under the leadership of the board and staff during this transition.”

