Calling all anglers: bonus days announced for fishing red snapper

Man holding red snapper CREDIT Florida Fish & Wildlife

There are 17 more days for Gulf red snapper season for private recreational anglers, according to the Florida, Fish and Wildlife Conservation.

The season included weekends in October and November. Now additional days include Friday, Sept. 1 (the day before Labor Day) through Monday, Sept. 4. Every remaining weekend from Friday to Sunday are game for anglers in September, October and November.

Extra bonus days include Sunday, October 1 and Thursday, November 23.

Don’t forget the State Reef Fish Angler designation for your license!