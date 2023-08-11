Miz Shirley’s Shrimp Shack after Hurricane Ian

Captain James and Shirley Driggers, owners of Miz Shirley’s Shrimp Shack, have been shrimping for nearly three decades, before Hurricane Ian.

Shirley and James sell freshly-caught pink shrimp in Key West.

“We started doing this because we need a house but also we need to stay in business. We need to keep our boat up,” Shirley said.

Before Hurricane Ian, Shirley and James would pack their boat (named Miz Shirley) with shrimp and unload at the dock on Fort Myers Beach.

Miz Shirley’s Shrimp Shack roadside CREDIT WINK News

Shirley and James evacuated. When they returned, Miz Shirley had been pushed halfway into a seawall, the other half in the water. The couples’ St. James City home was also gone.

Shirley came up with an idea when they moved into a donated camper, six months later.

“She said, ‘I wouldn’t mind getting on the side of the road and trying to sell shrimp, so we can try to get a house, anyway,'” James said.

The couple hired a captain to take Miz Shirley into Key West waters for shrimp, while James and Shirley sell.

“I want to thank everyone that’s supported us, that comes and buys from us, that prays for us. We know we’re gonna make it. It’s just going to take a little while,” Shirley said.