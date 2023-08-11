Casa Blanca Mexican restaurant opens in south Fort Myers after $1.2M facelift

Pedro Aguirre wanted to bring the taste of Tulum, Mexico, and the feel of a Miami-based Mexican restaurant to Southwest Florida. In opening Casa Blanca Modern Mexican Tequila Bar, he said he has done exactly that.

Aguirre, 36, spent about $1.2 million in gutting the entirety of the building at 9510 Marketplace Road in south Fort Myers at the northwest corner of Interstate 75 and Daniels Parkway.

The building previously had been Stevie Tomato’s Sports Page sports bar and originally a Pizzeria Uno. The rehabilitation and internal reconstruction took more than a year and included some delays related to Hurricane Ian and construction supply-chain disruptions.

