Edison Restaurant meeting goes over future plans

A neighborhood open house was held on Sunday to go over the future of the Edison Restaurant.

Fort Myers City Council is looking at three proposals.

Two called for some inside upgrades, while one suggested knocking down the restaurant and starting from scratch.

Residents are concerned about the future of the restaurant, as well as the traffic it will bring to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Sometimes you want to go where everyone knows your name, and the Edison Restaurant, bar, and banquet center is just that place.

On Sunday, the general manager of the Edison Restaurant let the residents know its future may be in jeopardy.

A retired county manager said that an out-of-town restaurant franchise corporation wants to tear down the Edison Restaurant and build a commercial restaurant and three nine-hole putt putt golf courses.

He said at least 50 workers would lose their jobs.

“I am a future bride, and this is where I’m supposed to be getting married in 91 days,” said Holly Griest, bride-to-be.

Some scheduled events here are now pending. Griest’s wedding is one.

“It is a hometown feel,” said Angela Brandt, Fort Myers High School teacher. “It is probably the only place in the McGregor corridor that serves the parents that the community, the high school, and gives us a place to go after the big Friday night games.”

The next meeting is Wednesday at 4 p.m.