Eagle Revolution at FGCU excites students for upcoming athletic season

Eagle Revolution, an event at Florida Gulf Coast University, is designed for students to get amped up for the upcoming athletic season.

Beginning in 2010, Eagle Revolution has become a tradition at FGCU after every year’s first day of classes.

WINK News saw cheerleaders practicing their routines and players entering the arena ahead of the event.

Fans will see the Eagles teams on the court at Alico Arena. Fans will get to watch live music performances and take part in giveaways. Lucky fans will have the chance to win prizes if they can sink a couple of basketball shots.

FGCU logo at Alico Arena. CREDIT: WINK News

Dr. Aysegul Timur, FGCU’s new president, will address the students during the festivities after the first day of classes.

The Alico Arena doors open to usher in Eagle Revolution at 6 p.m. on Monday.