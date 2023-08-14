Lack of affordable housing slowly becoming a threat to public education in Collier County

More than 3,000 Collier County Public Schools instructional employees either began or continued their teaching careers last week at the start of the 2023-24 school year.

The school district offered the second-highest starting salary in Florida last year and provided teachers with three bonuses. Despite the above-average paycheck for a Florida teacher, CCPS still has 170 vacancies, while almost 40% of the district’s teachers commute from outside of Collier County.

As rents skyrocket in the area, a lack of affordable housing in the county could lead to even more teaching vacancies.

