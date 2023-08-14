WINK News

Lack of affordable housing slowly becoming a threat to public education in Collier County

Author: Samantha Roesler, Gulfshore Business
More than 3,000 Collier County Public Schools instructional employees either began or continued their teaching careers last week at the start of the 2023-24 school year.  

The school district offered the second-highest starting salary in Florida last year and provided teachers with three bonuses. Despite the above-average paycheck for a Florida teacher, CCPS still has 170 vacancies, while almost 40% of the district’s teachers commute from outside of Collier County.  

As rents skyrocket in the area, a lack of affordable housing in the county could lead to even more teaching vacancies.

