Suspect arrested from Fort Myers Walmart shooting Friday night

A suspect has been arrested for a shooting in the Walmart parking lot at 4770 Colonial Boulevard, Fort Myers.

Friday night, Fort Myers Officers were dispatched in reference to a report of gunshots heard.

Shooting outside Fort Myers Walmart CREDIT WINK News

Upon arrival, officers found a man in the parking lot that appeared to be injured. Authorities provided life-saving measures to the victim until he was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Fort Myers Detectives immediately began their investigation which included reviewing surveillance cameras and collecting witness statements. A helicopter from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was reportedly used in the investigation.

A vehicle of interest was established along with suspect information. Police located the vehicle of interest at an apartment building at 2124 Carrell Road. When officers attempted to make contact at a specific unit, five individuals were detained in relation to the incident.

Tyrese Thornton, 19, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and robbery by sudden snatching. Thornton remains in the Lee County Jail.