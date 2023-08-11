WINK News

Police searching for suspect in Walmart parking lot shooting

There is an active police investigation following a shooting that took place in a Fort Myers Walmart parking lot.

The Walmart was located at 4770 Colonial Boulevard. A victim has been transported to a local hospital for treatment. A helicopter and shell casings were also spotted.

Fort Myers Police have said no one is in custody and there is no threat to the public. Officers are searching for one person related to the shooting.

WINK News asked if authorities know the identity of the person they’re searching for or if that’s unclear. They have not responded.

The condition of the victim was not released, only that they’re receiving treatment.

