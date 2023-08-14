What if you can’t “unsubscribe” from those annoying, unwanted emails?

Spam emails can quickly clutter up your inbox. While you can hit delete, stopping them altogether might prove a more efficient option.

But what if there is no option to unsubscribe? The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) said that’s the snag people who signed up for free membership accounts with Experian encountered.

The FTC explained, “The accounts let people ‘freeze’ their credit to make it difficult for identity thieves to open new accounts in their name and ‘unfreeze’ their credit to apply for a mortgage or other new credit.”

But they also came with something else — emails from Experian pitching its products according to the FTC.

And the company did not give customers the option to stop the emails, which is a violation of the CAN-SPAM Act. Experian Consumer Services settled the lawsuit brought by the FTC and agreed to pay a $650,000 civil penalty.

If you have a problem with unwanted marketing emails, you can alert the FTC at ReportFraud.ftc.gov.