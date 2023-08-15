Fort Myers Beach damage CREDIT WINK News

WINK News is checking in with Fort Myers Beach 10 months after Hurricane Ian.

Curt Trainer is a resident of Fort Myers Beach. His home is one of the few not in shambles.

Curt Trainer and his house CREDIT Curt Trainer

“I was fortunate that I applied right away as the hurricane was coming through,” Trainer said.

Trainer watched the coverage of Hurricane Ian while out of state. He filed an insurance claim the same day as the damage. Fortunately, the roof of his home was not blown off, but the process was still tedious.

“You always want to get through the process with the permitting and all that stuff and doing the things right, finding good contractors, which we did. We had a good experience with our contractor. But the roofers, the plumbing, there’s such demand for all of that for so many different people,” Trainer said.

Damage in Fort Myers Beach CREDIT WINK News

Trainer said he was lucky, but according to others on Fort Myers Beach, many were not.

“Why don’t you tell me?” Joe Salvaggio said, who is still struggling to rebuild in Fort Myers Beach. “What would you do in my shoes? At my age? If I was young? Fine. I’m not young. I haven’t got the time to wait anymore. I’m not gonna live to see this house finished.”