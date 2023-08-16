Aldi acquiring Winn-Dixie, Harveys supermarket chains

Credit: Aldi.us

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Más could soon have new owners.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of the two grocery chains and Harveys Supermarket stores, has announced that they have begun a merger process with Aldi.

Under the proposed agreement, ALDI will acquire all outstanding SEG capital stock in an all-cash transaction, which encompasses all SEG grocery operations under the Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket banners. This includes approximately 400 stores in Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi and Florida where 75% of the stores are located.

At the same time, SEG has agreed to sell off its Fresco y Más operations, all 28 stores and four pharmacies, to Fresco Retail Group, LLC, an investment group.

The merger is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions. SEG will continue to operate the stores until the transactions are completed.

Following the completion of the sales process, ALDI will serve the customers and communities of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarkets. They will also evaluate the locations to see which could benefit from converting to the ALDI format. For those stores that are not converted, ALDI intends for them to continue to operate as Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket stores.

Fresco Retail Group, LLC plans to continue operating as they are presently.