Estero settles lawsuit to allow apartment complex at site of former Winn-Dixie

Estero Village Council ended a three-year squabble with the developers who want to build apartments at the site of a former Winn-Dixie grocery store.

Council voted unanimously Wednesday to settle the lawsuit with Long Bay Partners LLC, Top-CR Associates LLC and PAC Estero Apartments. The settlement means the developer will be able to build the Residences at the Brooks, a four-story apartment complex with 154 units at the northwest corner of Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road.

The final approval for the project will be reviewed at the next Planning Zoning and Design Board meeting July 11. The developer will then provide a final site plan for the design board’s approval sometime in the fall and hold an informational meeting with the public before it comes back to Council for its final OK.

