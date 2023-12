Estero Village Council unanimously voted to affirm a development order Dec. 13 for a four-story, 137-unit apartment complex at the northwest corner of Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road.

The development order for the project, known as Brooks Town Center apartments, was approved with conditions by the Planning, Zoning and Design Board on Oct. 10 in a 5-2 vote.

