The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board approved a development order for a four-story apartment complex with 137 units at the northwest corner of Three Oaks Parkway and Coconut Road. The 5-2 vote for approval came after more than four hours of discussion.

The developer plans to demolish the former Winn-Dixie grocery store and replace it with a multifamily building. The remaining part of the shopping center and the bank will remain.

