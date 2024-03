Two public information meetings took place March 12 concerning the development orders of The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development and The Palms Day School for Young Learners in Estero.

Since its last presentation to the Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board in November, Goddard’s engineering team has made architectural and design changes based on the board’s suggestions.

The school is planned for the Plaza Del Sol subdivision on the southeast corner of Quente Way and Three Oaks Parkway. The developer plans for a two-story, 14,330-square-foot early development school, a 5,910-square-foot fenced-in playground, parking, drainage and utility connections on-site.

