The Estero Planning, Zoning, and Design Board approved a development order for a five-story, 115-room Hilton Garden Inn at 8009 Sweetwater Ranch Blvd. The 2.16-acre site is cleared and vacant at the southwest corner of Via Villagio and Sweetwater Ranch Boulevard.

The zoning amendment for the project was completed in 2018 and was then at the final stage of the design review board before the pandemic in 2020. “They kind of went away during COVID and then they breathed new life into the project and came back,” Community Development Director Mary Gibbs said.

To read more at Gulfshore Business, click here.