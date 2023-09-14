Development order approved for Goodwill store in Estero Town Commons

The Estero Planning, Zoning and Design Board unanimously approved a development order for the construction of a 21,800-square-foot Goodwill store on a 2.69-acre vacant parcel at the southeast corner of Corkscrew Road and Three Oaks Parkway in Estero Town Commons.

The move from Goodwill’s current location is due to outgrowing its current facility in Estero about a half mile from the new site at 10351 Corkscrew Commons Drive.

Seagate Development Group is developing the site, initially coming before the board in February for a public information meeting. Some concerns the board had when first presented was the lack of architectural enhancements on the rear of the building.

