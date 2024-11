A new entertainment and living experience may be going right in the middle of a place you’ve never seen before.

As it stands right now, the Village of Estero has more than a few things to offer. Miromar Outlets and Florida Gulf Coast University are just a few.

Now, they hope to add to that, as a developer is proposing a development order for the first phase of its mixed-use venture on nearly 46 acres on the northwest corner of Tamiami Trail and Coconut Road.

While it may not look like much now, an empty plot of land could soon be home to a new mixed-use development, complete with hundreds of apartment units, retail shops and dining options, but it’s making some residents uneasy.

Drivers in Estero already experience a lot of traffic.

“It’s a nightmare, bumper-to-bumper traffic everywhere,” said Mike Baklarz, an Estero resident.

It gets especially congested along U.S. 41 or near the Hertz Arena and Coconut Point.

“We got a lot of development, a lot of traffic in the winter months,” said Greg Palchak, an Estero resident.

Residents are worried that a new 46-acre mixed-use development may be coming to the village, which will only make traffic worse.

“We’re just tired of all the development and the traffic, and everywhere you turn around, they want to tear down all the trees and put new commercial properties,” Baklarz said.

On Tuesday, developer Woodfield requested a development order from the village council for the first phase of their project, which is already being compared to Mercato in Naples.

It promises a restaurant row, lots of retail, housing as well as walking and biking paths.

“I like stuff; I like offerings. I like restaurants. I like things to do, so that would be nice,” Palchak said.

But even so, it’s hard for some to imagine another development of this size.

“It’s nice, but we have so much here already. It’s just one development after another. There’s no infrastructure to support it. The roads can’t support it,” Baklarz said.

Greg Palchak likes the idea but hopes the council does their research.

“I hope they discuss the pluses and the negatives and give full disclosure about both because there are some negatives, obviously, but there’s a lot of positives,” Palchak said.

The council meeting starts at 4:30 p.m., and a decision will be made this evening.