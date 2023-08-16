Fort Myers City Council to meet Wednesday, fate of Edison restaurant to be decided

Person handling paperwork. Credit: WINK

The Edison restaurant is a staple in the Fort Myers community. However, the future of the establishment is now in question.

Located along McGregor Boulevard, the Edison restaurant has been a place for the community to gather. The restaurant has also been the backdrop to hundreds of weddings. It is now in need of renovation, yet discussions have been had about tearing down the restaurant instead.

The Edison restaurant bar. Credit: WINK

Regulars of the restaurant want the City of Fort Myers to take the history of the Edison into account and renovate the building.

The Fort Myers City Council is considering three proposals for the restaurant. The first proposal is to tear down the building for a new commercial restaurant and new golf courses. The other two proposals want the building upgraded.

WINK News spoke to Councilman Liston Bouchette about his opinion of the three proposals, as the Edison restaurant is inside his district.

“Replacement might be the best option if it were to cost more than to restore the building. We should take the three entities out, and we should go back to what the city needs or what the city wants, and what the people want to see here. That’s where it’s all going to be the deciding factor,” Bouchette said.

Councilman Liston Bouchette. Credit: WINK

The Fort Myers City Council will hold a meeting Wednesday afternoon from 4-7 p.m.