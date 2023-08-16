Increased deputy presence at Gulf Coast Town Center after ‘isolated altercation’

Deputy’s at Gulf Coast Town Center Scene. CREDIT: WINK News

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office is at a construction site at the Gulf Coast Town Center after an altercation, where there was an active scene Wednesday morning.

A social media post from Florida Gulf Coast University said LCSO is actively searching for the suspect.

According to LCSO, no shoppers were harmed, and the two vehicles involved have fled the area.

Lee County police cruiser at the scene of the Gulf Coast Town Center shooting. Credit: WINK

WINK News spoke to someone who witnessed two men shooting at each other. One of the men was driving a Corvette while the other was driving a Nissan. The witness says one of them got hurt.

As of shortly after 12:45 p.m., LCSO no longer considers the scene active.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said on a social media post that this is an isolated altercation and no businesses were affected by the scene in the Gulf Coast Town Center.

LCSO is on scene of an active scene located near a construction site at Gulf Coast Town Center. No shoppers were harmed. It appears to be an isolated altercation between two vehicles that have since fled. No businesses were affected, you may notice an increased deputy presence. — Carmine Marceno – Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) August 16, 2023

Earlier Wednesday morning, FGCU sent an email saying, “FGCU Alert: Active Shooter on Campus.” The email went on to say to stay clear of the town center area due to shots being fired.

Lee County deputy at the scene of the shooting. Credit: WINK

However, LCSO deputies have not confirmed there was a shooting.

Lee County Deputies at the scene of the shooting. Credit: WINK

This is a developing scene, and WINK News will update this article with more information when it becomes available.