Cape Coral City Council denies land-use change for more multifamily development

Cape Coral City Council denied a privately initiated future land-use amendment at the northeast corner of Del Prado Boulevard and De Navarra Parkway.

The proposed change for the site, at 3561 De Navarra Parkway, would allow a change from mixed-use to multifamily residential homes.

A motion to approve the land-use change with the revised site plan failed in a 4-3 vote.

Applicant and property owner David Fahmie asked for an extension of the item July 26, when it was originally scheduled to be voted on by Council.

Since then, the original proposal of 25 acres within the 50-acre site at 402 units with six commercial out parcels was changed to request a land-use change on just 19 acres within the 50-acre site consisting of 402 units with at least seven commercial out parcels.

