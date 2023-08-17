Naples-based Prisidio begins mass marketing of new digital document storage app

Glenn Shimkus twice had to evacuate his North Naples home because of approaching wildfires or a hurricane. Both times the experience left the digital entrepreneur shaken.

Shimkus decided to do something about it by creating Prisidio software company. Prisidio’s app gives customers one-stop digital storage for personal documents and a place to inventory valuables.

“Prisidio is two words, merged,” Shimkus said. “Presidio, which is basically Latin for fortress or garrison and then [the first three letters of privacy] because it’s your most important, sensitive information. So, we blended privacy and presidio to Prisidio.”

