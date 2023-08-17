Fort Myers man accused of speeding over 130 mph on I-75 faces multiple charges

Derrick Jason Weaver mugshot. CREDIT: FHP

A Fort Myers man was arrested early Thursday morning after Florida Highway Patrol recorded him speeding over 130 mph on Interstate 75 in Lee County.

According to FHP, Derrick Jason Weaver, 21, was driving a Mercedes and refused to pull over when an FHP trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop at 1:30 a.m.

Weaver drove onto the median after losing control while speeding down the northbound exit ramp of Alico Road, troopers said, adding that he then ran to a nearby shopping plaza.

Troopers, assisted by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, quickly found and arrested Weaver before booking him into the Lee County Jail.

Weaver faces the charges listed below.