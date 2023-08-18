Park Shore Beach, Bonita Beach Park under health advisory for bacteria levels

park shore beach advisory. Credit: WINK

You may want to double-check your beach plans. A health advisory has been posted for Park Shore Beach and Bonita Beach Park after a recent sampling of bacteria levels in the water.

According to the Florida Department of Health in Collier County, the bacteria levels in the water were greater than 71 colonies per 100 millimeters of marine water. The results landed in the poor range.

Health officials ran bacteria tests on Tuesday, where high levels of the gastrointestinal distress causing bacteria Enterococcus were found. The origins of the bacteria can be possibly traced from storm water run-off, pets, wildlife and or sewage.

Enterococcus bacteria exist in smaller amounts in the intestinal tracts of humans or animals. Health officials urge beach goers to avoid entering the water, as the bacteria can cause rash, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting.

Don’t cancel your beach day plans just yet. Other beaches in Naples, including Vanderbilt Beach and Barefoot Beach, were tested and the results were in the good range.

Health officials will run another bacteria test next Tuesday.