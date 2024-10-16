Swim advisory lifted in some SWFL beaches

Cleaning up beaches in Collier County. (CREDIT: WINK News)

Since Hurricane Milton stirred up the waters in the Gulf of Mexico, health officials have advised people not to enter the waters off the coast.

Almost a week after the storm, on Wednesday, some tests are starting to come back as safe for swimming, wading and other water activities.

The Department of Health in Collier County has been testing the waters along the shore after Hurricane Milton to see if there are any signs of bacteria in the water.

So far, these are the swimming spots that have been approved for having no risk of illness:

Clam Pass

Naples Pier

Tigertail Beach

Residents Beach

South Marco Beach

Some beaches have not been sampled and should be avoided until further notice. These include:

Wiggins Pass

Doctor’s Pass

Lowdermilk Beach

Barefoot Beach

Vanderbilt Beach

Following Milton, the Florida Department of Health in Lee County ran a beach water test.

The tests completed on Monday found no increased risk of illness from swimming on Lee County beaches.

According to FDOH, the water quality at all Lee County beaches shows an acceptable level of Enterococcus bacteria, as established by state guidelines.