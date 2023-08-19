Health advisory for high bacteria levels at Bonita Beach Park

Health advisory warnings at Bonita Beach Park CREDIT WINK News

Health officials warn that the level of bacteria in the water is dangerously high and could lead to disease.

Bonita Beach Park is included in the advisory. According to the Lee County Department of Health, coming in contact with the bacteria can cause nausea, vomiting, rashes or an upset stomach.

Caution posts CREDIT WINK News

The Department of Health found high levels of a bacteria called Enterococcus, which is normally found in human and animal feces. They believe storm water run-off, pets, wildlife or sewage may have lead to the increase of bacteria in the water.

Professor Donald Duke at Florida Gulf Coast University said the bacteria could be dangerous and recommends visitors proceed with caution.

The Department of Health said the advisory will continue until the bacteria levels drop to acceptable health levels.

The new water quality test results should be available on Tuesday, August 22.