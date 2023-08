People on the beach in Marco Island. (WINK News)

The Marco Island Beach Advisory Committee is partnering with CJ’s on the beach to clean up the beach at South Beach Boardwalk.

Groups of people have spread all across the South Beach Boardwalk on Sunday morning, searching for trash.

According to the City of Marco Island, these cleanups are held each month in an effort to make it as clean as possible for visitors and to protect wildlife.