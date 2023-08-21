District lounge, Staff Only speakeasy debut in Naples

What began as a proposal for a beer garden in the Victoria Square space between two buildings near the corner of Central Avenue and Goodlette-Frank Road has grown into a multifaceted hospitality project that includes a new restaurant lounge with a speakeasy that opened over the weekend in Naples.

“After the hurricane, one project morphed into five,” said Marty Kenney, who co-owns the new businesses with Christopher Shucart and Christopher Lee. “A three-year project morphed into one year and five concepts. It was supposed to be three years and four or five concepts.”

Real estate developer Shucart owns the property and co-owns District and the other businesses planned there. Lee, who was managing partner of Truluck’s in Naples, was brought aboard as managing partner. They also hired Executive Chef Brad Moss, who previously helmed the kitchen at Truluck’s.

