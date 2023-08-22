American Cruise Lines adds Punta Gorda to itinerary

American Cruise Lines, known for its smaller ships that can take passengers into U.S. coastal and river areas where larger cruise ships can’t fit, soon will be cruising on Charlotte Harbor where tenders, smaller boats that take passengers and crew ashore, will bring them to Punta Gorda.

Sean Doherty, tourism director for Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach and the Charlotte Harbor Gulf islands, made the announcement Aug. 18 during a Charlotte County Tourist Development Council meeting.

American Cruise Line’s website shows that on Day 6 of its eight-day, seven-night cruise leaving from St. Petersburg, a newly built motorized catamaran, American Glory, will enter the waters of Charlotte County.

