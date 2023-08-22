Multi-car crash involving Lee County Port Authority vehicle near RSW airport

There was a multi-car crash involving a Lee County Port Authority vehicle near Southwest Florida International Airport early Tuesday morning.

The incident happened on Treeline Avenue and Global Parkway. The Port authority vehicle was performing a traffic stop on a small white sedan northbound. A blue-gray vehicle collided into the patrol car and the stopped vehicle, causing minor injuries to the officer and the driver of the white sedan.

Multi-car crash early Tuesday morning. Credit: WINK

Both the officer and driver were transported to Gulf Coast Medical Center to treat their injuries.

All three vehicles have been removed from the scene and has not created any traffic delays.