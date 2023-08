Kirby Henry. Credit: Lee County Sheriff’s Office

A man wanted for multiple felony warrants is on the run in Fort Myers and police need your help tracking him.

Fort Myers Police detectives are seeking information on the whereabouts of 36-year-old Kirby Henry.

The police department said Henry has multiple felony warrants for a spree of burglaries across Fort Myers.

If you know where Henry is, call the Fort Myers Police Department, submit a tip on their AtlasOne app or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8744 and be eligible for a reward.