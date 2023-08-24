North Port man, dog helps find missing older woman

Mason Barnhard and his dog, Raven. Credit: The North Port Police Department

The North Port Police Department wants to recognize a man and his 4-year-old dog who helped find a missing 81-year-old woman.

The North Port Police Department posted on their social media account on Tuesday for information locating a disoriented older woman who went missing.

81-year-old Nida Colon. Credit: North Port Police Department

Mason Barnhard saw the post, and a few minutes later, his dog, Raven, alerted him that something wasn’t right in the wooded area behind his home.

Mason went to investigate and found the missing woman in a muddy, hot and wet retention ditch.

She had become stuck, lying in the brush.

The police department said the woman is now safe, and her family has been provided additional resources to lessen the likelihood of this happening again.

North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison stopped by to meet Mason and Raven, giving them appreciation and praise for their efforts.