Starbucks fall pumpkin spice line-up returns

Starbucks kicks off the fall season early with its infamous pumpkin spice line-up.
Pumpkin spice has permeated popular culture while making lasting effects in the coffee industry. It comes as no surprise that the flavor has made its illustrious early return to stores.
Here is the list of pumpkin spice-themed items available now:
- Pumpkin Spice Latte
- Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew
- Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato
- Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin
- Owl Cake Pop
Starbucks also has new products added to its fall catalog, which includes the Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Baked Apple Croissant.