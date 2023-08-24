Starbucks fall pumpkin spice line-up returns

Fall line-up of Starbucks pumpkin spice drinks. Credit: Starbucks.com

Starbucks kicks off the fall season early with its infamous pumpkin spice line-up.

Pumpkin spice has permeated popular culture while making lasting effects in the coffee industry. It comes as no surprise that the flavor has made its illustrious early return to stores.

Here is the list of pumpkin spice-themed items available now:

Pumpkin Spice Latte

Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin

Owl Cake Pop

Starbucks also has new products added to its fall catalog, which includes the Iced Apple Crisp Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Baked Apple Croissant.