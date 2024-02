Following the devastation of the Villas Wesleyan Church sanctuary fire that occurred on Tuesday, members of the congregation are set to return to help clean up debris.

Several items were recovered, including an American flag and a cross. Firefighters returned the flag to church members who were present at the fire scene.

The tight-knit South Fort Myers community gathered and prayed for the firefighters while battling the blaze.

RELATED: South Fort Myers church keeps the faith after fire damages the sanctuary

Churchgoers will return to the site at around 9 a.m. on Thursday to help clear up debris and prepare for their 10:30 a.m. Sunday service.

The service will be held at a nearby gym as the interior of the church is unable to host the session.