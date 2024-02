CREDIT: WINK NEWS

The Villas Wesleyan Church in south Fort Myers was visibly and badly damaged after a fire Tuesday night.

Inside, water-logged pews are covered with chunks of the roof, insulation, and soot. The carpet was drenched from firefighters working to put out the flames.

Two parts of the roofs caved in.

CERDIT: WINK NEWS

Pastor Wesley Wickard told WINK News while he was in his office Tuesday night, he smelled the smoke. He rushed outside, saw the flames and called 911.

South Trail Fire and Rescue responded shortly after 8:00 p.m. The Iona McGregor Fire District assisted with the call.

Firefighters recovered some things they knew the congregation hoped to see still standing, including the cross. CREDIT: WINK NEWS

Wickard said he was immensely grateful for that and while it hurts, the fire won’t stop them from practicing their faith. The church will hold services in the gymnasium until they can rebuild.

No one was injured. The local and state fire marshal will investigate the cause of the fire.