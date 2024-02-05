March to a Million Meals: Lining up for meals in Cape Coral

Every Friday morning in Cape Coral, about 750 families line up, sometimes as early as 5 a.m., because they need food.

Lined up before dawn because the line gets long, Jack said, “I only get Social Security; it don’t cut the ice.”

Jack, like all the others in line, needs some help. If you pay attention, you'll notice a theme.

“Because there’s a lot of older people like me that need it. We need all the help because Social Security doesn’t help. It’s not enough,” said Theresa from North Fort Myers.

That’s exactly the reason why Ellen’s in line every week.

“Oh, I just love this,” said Ellen.

Ellen’s not in line to get food. She’s in line every week, ensuring all the people drive away all stocked up with food and even a little something extra.

"Everybody gets a smile," said Ellen.

Something extra like a smile to go with the nutritious fresh food and then send them off. That’s because, after two years of volunteering, Ellen knows that even though it’s hard work helping out, it’s much harder for some people in line to come asking for it, but many of them don’t have a choice.

Almost everything at the food distribution site happens because of the kindness of people who used to be strangers, starting with Ocean Church.

“[The] Bible tells us to be able to help our neighbors and give to the less fortunate, the widows or orphans and things like that, and that’s what we’re commanded to do, and what better way to do that than to be able to partner with a place that’s feeding the hungry,” said Pastor Curt Clegg, the assistant facilities director.

A spirit that’s not lost on the people in the line. Phyllis from Cape Coral said she doesn’t need all of it each week.

“I take the food, and I donate it. I don’t eat it all. I can’t,” said Phyllis.

Here is something you can believe in: every dollar you donate buys two meals that feed people who wait in line and others just like it. When you donate, those volunteers will do the heavy lifting for you.

“They all come because they need food, and they all help each other get here to get the food,” said Ellen.

And you can always count on Ellen to add a friendly smile and cheer to the meals she is handing out.

That day there were 20,611 pounds of food for 750 families.

