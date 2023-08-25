Fort Myers High School holds ribbon-cutting for new athletic facilities

A pep rally, a school-wide and community event at Fort Myers High School, celebrating a completed project aided by the NFL and the Sanibel Captiva Community Bank.

According to Fort Myers High School, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Friday morning showcasing the renovated track and field facilities.

Of the $1 million needed to make the renovations, Sanibel Captiva Community Bank donated the remaining $275,000.

The ribbon-cutting happened at 8 a.m., while a special recognition ceremony will happen at 7:30 p.m., before the school’s football game.