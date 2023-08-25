Port Charlotte Bealls reopens after suffering damage from Hurricane Ian

Bealls at Promenades Mall in Port Charlotte underwent a complete renovation following damages from Hurricane Ian, and the store, rebranded as Bealls and Home Centric, reopened Thursday.

On hand were company officials, including Krystel Beall, coordinator of Community Outreach and Philanthropy, who presided over the ribbon-cutting ceremony as many rang cowbells and cheered.

Beall had a big surprise for 20 Charlotte County Public Schools social workers and Lisa Bratton, who is the Families in Transition program manager for the district. The program is for students and their families who lack a fixed, regular or adequate nighttime residence.

