SWFL High School Football: Week 1

The 2023 season has officially kicked off across Southwest Florida! Week 1 features rivalry matchups across the area.
WINK News’ Game of the Week features the latest chapter in the North Fort Myers-Fort Myers rivalry. The Greenies will debut their new field at Sam Sirianni Field.
Port Charlotte at Bishop Verot
Before the Friday Night Lights turned on, Port Charlotte and Bishop Verot got the week started with a much anticipated matchup. Bishop Verot dominated Port Charlotte 56-21.
Thursday Scores:
Bishop Verot 56 Port Charlotte 21
Island Coast 40 Bonita Springs 0
Oasis 38 Gateway Charter 0
Lemon Bay 20 Lakewood Ranch 13
Friday Games:
Island Coast at Bonita Springs
Oasis at Gateway Charter
Cypress Lake at Gateway
Mariner at East Lee County
South Fort Myers at Gulf Coast
Immokalee at Booker
Victory Christian at Golden Gate
St. Cloud at Barron Collier
Lely at Riverdale
Key West at Clewiston
Okeechobee vs. DeSoto
St. John Neumann at Canterbury
ECS at Palmetto Ridge
SFCA at Santa Fe Catholic
Glades Day at LaBelle
North Port at Parrish Community
Somerset Academy at Aubrey Rogers
Marco Island Academy at Boca Raton Christian