SWFL High School Football: Week 1

The 2023 season has officially kicked off across Southwest Florida! Week 1 features rivalry matchups across the area.

WINK News’ Game of the Week features the latest chapter in the North Fort Myers-Fort Myers rivalry. The Greenies will debut their new field at Sam Sirianni Field.

Port Charlotte at Bishop Verot

Before the Friday Night Lights turned on, Port Charlotte and Bishop Verot got the week started with a much anticipated matchup. Bishop Verot dominated Port Charlotte 56-21.

Thursday Scores:

Bishop Verot 56 Port Charlotte 21

Island Coast 40 Bonita Springs 0

Oasis 38 Gateway Charter 0

Lemon Bay 20 Lakewood Ranch 13

Friday Games:

Island Coast at Bonita Springs

Oasis at Gateway Charter

Cypress Lake at Gateway

Mariner at East Lee County

South Fort Myers at Gulf Coast

Immokalee at Booker

Victory Christian at Golden Gate

St. Cloud at Barron Collier

Lely at Riverdale

Key West at Clewiston

Okeechobee vs. DeSoto

St. John Neumann at Canterbury

ECS at Palmetto Ridge

SFCA at Santa Fe Catholic

Glades Day at LaBelle

North Port at Parrish Community

Somerset Academy at Aubrey Rogers

Marco Island Academy at Boca Raton Christian