Englewood prepares for Idalia 11 months after Ian

While Idalia stirs off the Yucatan Peninsula, preparations are underway along the Gulf Coast of Florida. It’s been 11 months since Hurricane Ian slammed Englewood and people are hoping Idalia won’t be a sequel.

Hurricane Ian hit Englewood hard. In fact, you can see 11-month-old damage the Category Five hurricane left behind.

WINK News spoke with Rita Chapdelaine on Monday. She explained that her family evacuated for Ian by going to the east coast of Florida. After returning, she found her car crushed under her carport.

Chapdelaine has lived in the area since 1991, which means she’s experienced plenty of bad storms.

“Every storm makes you stop and think about it. Of course, you’re going to worry some because no one wants damage to their property, to themselves or all those they love, you know,” she said. “I worry about the other people that had a lot worse damage than us, and some of them still haven’t been able to get their property fixed.”

Properly preparing for a storm can help you stay safe.