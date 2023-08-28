WINK News

Power companies brace for Idalia, work to keep the lights on

transmission tower under gray sky
Photo by Pok Rie on Pexels.com

As Southwest Florida has experienced, when tropical systems roll in, the lights often go out.

But both FPL and LCEC are working to minimize impacts or deal with outages quickly.

LCEC

LCEC said it staged crews on Sanibel, Pine Island, Marco Island and in North Fort Myers. 

  • 210 line personnel and 60 tree trimmers
  • 750 line personnel and 120 tree trimmer personnel on stand-by for Wednesday or after the storm passes.
  • LCEC has been in contact with the Florida Electric Cooperative Association, Duke Energy, and FPL in case they need restoration assistance.

LCEC outage map

FPL

  • Mobilizing our restoration workforce and strategically pre-positioning crews and equipment to speed restoration.  
  • Finalizing logistics for staging sites in the areas most likely to be affected.  
  • Coordinating our response with county and state emergency operations centers. 

FPL Power Tracker

Report an outage

