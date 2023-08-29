WINK News

Collier County Sheriff’s Office communication team deployed to aid Hurricane recovery

Writer: Paul Dolan
hurricane recovery
CCSO sending communications team to northern Florida. CREDIT: CCSO

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has authorized a communications team to assist with hurricane recovery in northern Florida.

Justin Koval, the communications technical manager, and Ricardo Garcia-Jimenez, the communications radio equipment technician are going to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, according to CCSO.

Given how vital public safety communication is for hurricane recovery, Koval and Garcia-Jimenez’s mission is to help public safety communication restoration efforts.

Koval and Garcia-Jimenez are bringing a mobile radio system, portable radio tower and a mutual aid dispatch interoperable communications unit.

They will stay at the Lake County Sheriff’s Office until they get a post-hurricane deployment assignment.

